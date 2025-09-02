Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Recruit Night of Arrival [Image 3 of 6]

    Recruit Night of Arrival

    GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Stuart Posada 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    250902-N-KL637-1011 (Sep 3, 2025) -- Chief Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Michail instructs new recruits at inside the Golden 13 recruit in-processing center at U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command. Training is approximately nine weeks and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their career at the command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stuart Posada)

    Date Taken: 09.02.2025
    Date Posted: 09.05.2025 12:55
    VIRIN: 250902-N-KL637-1011
    Location: GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US
    This work, Recruit Night of Arrival [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Stuart Posada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

