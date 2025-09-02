Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flight Training

    Flight Training

    UNITED STATES

    09.05.2025

    Photo by Ensign Sarah Brady 

    Chief of Naval Air Training

    A T-44C Pegasus departs Naval Air Station Corpus Christi on a training flight. The Chief of Naval Air Training oversees the Naval Air Training Command which trains, mentors, and delivers the highest quality naval aviators that win in competition, crisis, and conflict.

    Date Taken: 09.05.2025
    Date Posted: 09.05.2025 11:12
    Flight Training
    Flight Training

