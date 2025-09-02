Flight Training

A T-6 Texan II departs Naval Air Station Corpus Christi on a training flight. The Chief of Naval Air Training oversees the Naval Air Training Command which trains, mentors, and delivers the highest quality naval aviators that win in competition, crisis, and conflict.
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2025 11:12
|Photo ID:
|9294907
|VIRIN:
|250904-N-WT298-1003
|Resolution:
|2940x1631
|Size:
|301.24 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
