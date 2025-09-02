Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Bragg Housing Services Office is a Battle Buddy for Off Post Renters [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fort Bragg Housing Services Office is a Battle Buddy for Off Post Renters

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Bragg Garrison Public Affairs Office

    The Fort Bragg Housing Services Office wants to ensure Service Members know they have an off post rental support at their convenience through the installation’s Housing Services Office during the 2025 permanent change of station season levels out. HSO is part of the Garrison’s Directorate of Public Works and assists military personnel and their Families with all their on-and-off-post housing needs to ensure their off-post needs are supported.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2025
    Date Posted: 09.05.2025 11:17
    Photo ID: 9294910
    VIRIN: 250905-A-IV289-7647
    Resolution: 360x460
    Size: 201.64 KB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Hometown: FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Bragg Housing Services Office is a Battle Buddy for Off Post Renters [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Bragg Housing Services Office is a Battle Buddy for Off Post Renters
    Fort Bragg Housing Services Office is a Battle Buddy for Off Post Renters
    Fort Bragg Housing Services Office is a Battle Buddy for Off Post Renters

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Bragg Housing Services Office is a Battle Buddy for Off Post Renters

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IMCOM
    AMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download