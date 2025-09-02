Fort Bragg Housing Services Office is a Battle Buddy for Off Post Renters

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

As the 2025 permanent change of station season levels out, the Fort Bragg Housing Services Office wants to ensure service members know they have an off post rental support at their convenience through the installation’s Housing services Office. HSO is part of the Garrison’s Directorate of Public Works and assists military personnel and their Families with all their on-and-off-post housing needs to ensure their off-post needs are supported.