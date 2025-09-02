USS New Hampshire Begins Depot Modernization Period at Norfolk Naval Shipyard

The Virginia-class nuclear-powered attack submarine USS New Hampshire (SSN 778) arrived at Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) Sept. 3 for a Depot Modernization Period (DMP).
