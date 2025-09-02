Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS New Hampshire Begins Depot Modernization Period at Norfolk Naval Shipyard [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS New Hampshire Begins Depot Modernization Period at Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2025

    Photo by Shelby West 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    The Virginia-class nuclear-powered attack submarine USS New Hampshire (SSN 778) arrived at Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) Sept. 3 for a Depot Modernization Period (DMP).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2025
    Date Posted: 09.05.2025 08:14
    Photo ID: 9294700
    VIRIN: 250903-N-YO710-1715
    Resolution: 6568x4379
    Size: 4.51 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS New Hampshire Begins Depot Modernization Period at Norfolk Naval Shipyard [Image 3 of 3], by Shelby West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS New Hampshire Begins Depot Modernization Period at Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    USS New Hampshire Begins Depot Modernization Period at Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    USS New Hampshire Begins Depot Modernization Period at Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USS New Hampshire Begins Depot Modernization Period at Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    USS New Hampshire
    Force Behind the Fleet
    America's Navy 250

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download