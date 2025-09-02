USS New Hampshire Begins Depot Modernization Period at Norfolk Naval Shipyard

The Virginia-class nuclear-powered attack submarine USS New Hampshire (SSN 778) arrived at Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) Sept. 3 for a Depot Modernization Period (DMP).



This midlife availability spans a large scope of maintenance and refurbishment for the submarine to meet its full service life. Work on “The Granite Ghost” will include shaft and full outer hull tile replacement; complete overhaul of steering and diving systems; extensive electrical alterations; and a wide range of structural and mechanical inspections and repairs.



This marks NNSY’s second Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) availability on a Virginia-class submarine, following USS John Warner (SSN 785). To benefit work execution, the New Hampshire project team is leveraging lessons learned on John Warner and other projects across the four public shipyards.



The New Hampshire project will implement several improvements teaming with shipyard production shops and work groups. These include a single scaffolding system surrounding the boat to expedite work in dry dock, with the NNSY Mechanical Group using laser tracking to pinpoint hull inspection sites. The shipyard’s Preservation and Habitability Department will set up dedicated blast, paint and cure booths for the sub’s smaller components to reduce strain on its Painting and Blasting Shop. The shipyard’s Submarine Structural Branch (Code 255) will lead tank inspections to improve efficiency.



New Hampshire will be the first entire availability executed at NNSY to benefit from the shipyard’s new Submarine Maintenance Operations Center Detachment stood up in June 2025. The SMOC assisted the project’s planning by effectively condensing the work package, making the volume of jobs more manageable while still meeting operational requirements.



Helping to build team cohesion between the shipyard and crew, several NNSY project team members participated in underway pre-availability testing on New Hampshire. Project Superintendent Tim Cox, whose experience working on submarine availabilities goes back more than two decades, said, “This was one of the top five experiences of my career. We’ve been afforded a rare opportunity here. It’s not often you get to see the ship at sea before you work on her — and it deepens our commitment to restore New Hampshire to her place in the fleet. Her crew were exceptionally knowledgeable, courteous and proud of what they have accomplished.”



Assistant Project Superintendent Clyde Young said, “Observing our Sailors firsthand was a humbling experience and a clear reminder of the vital role we play in their overall mission success.”



New Hampshire is coming off a rigorous period of service including complex multi-unit exercises and a demanding seven-month deployment with the U.S. European Command. “With the team’s rallying cry to ‘protect the standard and push the edge,’ the DMP is not just about repairs — it’s about elevating readiness, improving processes, and preserving the fighting spirit of the fleet,” said Cox. “The New Hampshire’s journey back to sea begins here, and her shipyard team is ready to meet the challenge.”



The submarine arrives during a time of transition in one of the country’s most historic shipyards, as NNSY recently began a pilot program with a flag officer, Rear Adm. Kavon Hakimzadeh, becoming shipyard commander, and the establishment of three Navy captains at the shipyard to each oversee aircraft carrier maintenance, submarine maintenance, and industrial operations. NNSY now directly reports to U.S. Fleet Forces Command to further align with operational requirements.



“We welcome this great opportunity now before us at Norfolk Naval Shipyard,” said Hakimzadeh. “Through our multidisciplinary work teams having a ‘Focus and Finish’ mindset to prioritizing and completing jobs, improved accountability, and working toward barrier removal, we will provide timely delivery of USS New Hampshire back to the fleet.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.03.2025 Date Posted: 09.05.2025 08:14 Story ID: 547296 Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 31 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS New Hampshire Begins Depot Modernization Period at Norfolk Naval Shipyard, by Michael D Brayshaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.