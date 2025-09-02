Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    519th Hospital Center M17 Range [Image 3 of 11]

    519th Hospital Center M17 Range

    BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    08.27.2025

    Photo by Daryl Averill Jr. 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    A U.S. Soldier with the 519th Hospital Center engages targets during M17 pistol qualifications at the Conquerors Park (CP) range on Baumholder, Germany, Aug. 27, 2025. The 519th Hospital Center deploys tailored forces to provide U.S. Role 3 / NATO R2E Health Service Support (HSS) for Large-Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) within the  U.S. Army Europe and Africa areas of operations.  (U.S. Army photo by Daryl Averill Jr.)

    This work, 519th Hospital Center M17 Range [Image 11 of 11], by Daryl Averill Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

