519th Hospital Center M17 Range

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers with the 519th Hospital Center identify targets during M17 pistol qualifications at the Conquerors Park (CP) range on Baumholder, Germany, Aug. 27, 2025. The 519th Hospital Center deploys tailored forces to provide U.S. Role 3 / NATO R2E Health Service Support (HSS) for Large-Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) within the U.S. Army Europe and Africa areas of operations. (U.S. Army photo by Daryl Averill Jr.)