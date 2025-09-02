PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 1, 2025) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) fires a missile as part of a training exercise during Pacific Vanguard 2025 in the Philippine Sea, Sept. 1. Pacific Vanguard is a multilateral exercise between the Royal Australian Navy and Air Force, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, Republic of Korea Navy, U.S. Navy, and U.S. Marine Corps to strengthen their skills in maritime operations, anti-submarine warfare operations, air warfare operations, live-fire missile events, and advanced maneuvering scenarios in the Mariana Islands Range Complex. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Trevor Hale)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2025 02:33
|Photo ID:
|9294503
|VIRIN:
|250901-N-HT008-1167
|Resolution:
|1800x1013
|Size:
|966.83 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|3
This work, USS Higgins Conducts Live-Fire Exercise [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Trevor Hale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S., Allied Forces Complete Exercise Pacific Vanguard 2025
No keywords found.