    USS Higgins Conducts Live-Fire Exercise [Image 2 of 2]

    USS Higgins Conducts Live-Fire Exercise

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.31.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Trevor Hale 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 1, 2025) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) fires a missile as part of a training exercise during Pacific Vanguard 2025 in the Philippine Sea, Sept. 1. Pacific Vanguard is a multilateral exercise between the Royal Australian Navy and Air Force, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, Republic of Korea Navy, U.S. Navy, and U.S. Marine Corps to strengthen their skills in maritime operations, anti-submarine warfare operations, air warfare operations, live-fire missile events, and advanced maneuvering scenarios in the Mariana Islands Range Complex. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Trevor Hale)

