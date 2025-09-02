USS Higgins Conducts Live-Fire Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 1, 2025) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) conducts a live-fire exercise during Pacific Vanguard 2025 in the Philippine Sea, Sept. 1. Pacific Vanguard is a multilateral exercise between the Royal Australian Navy and Air Force, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, Republic of Korea Navy, U.S. Navy, and U.S. Marine Corps to strengthen their skills in maritime operations, anti-submarine warfare operations, air warfare operations, live-fire missile events, and advanced maneuvering scenarios in the Mariana Islands Range Complex. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Trevor Hale)