USS Frank Cable (AS 40) departs Chennai, India

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

CHENNAI, India (Aug. 27, 2025) – Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Xiaoyi Wang, assigned to the forward-deployed submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), stands a watch during the ship's departure from Chennai, India following a scheduled port visit Aug. 27, 2025. USS Frank Cable is underway supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Henry Sohl)