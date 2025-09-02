Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40) departs Chennai, India [Image 1 of 3]

    CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA

    08.25.2025

    Photo by Seaman Henry Sohl 

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)

    CHENNAI, India (Aug. 27, 2025) – Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Xiaoyi Wang, assigned to the forward-deployed submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), stands a watch during the ship's departure from Chennai, India following a scheduled port visit Aug. 27, 2025. USS Frank Cable is underway supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Henry Sohl)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2025
    Date Posted: 09.04.2025 23:18
    Photo ID: 9294390
    VIRIN: 250827-N-TU830-1010
    Resolution: 3333x4999
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, IN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

