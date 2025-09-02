Tripoli’s Medical Department Conducts Emergency Response Training Drill

Airman Apprentice Ivan Estrada, from Sanford, California, participates in an emergency medical response drill aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Aug. 28, 2025. USS Tripoli (LHA7) is forward deployed to Sasebo, Japan, and operates in U.S 7th Fleet, the U.S Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, which routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kobie Binette)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2025 22:42
|Photo ID:
|9294389
|VIRIN:
|250828-N-JE839-2107
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|3.21 MB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
