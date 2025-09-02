Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tripoli’s Medical Department Conducts Emergency Response Training Drill [Image 1 of 3]

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    08.28.2025

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Bethany Rector, from Springfield, Illinois, right, performs CPR on training manikin during an emergency medical response drill aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Aug. 28, 2025. USS Tripoli (LHA7) is forward deployed to Sasebo, Japan, and operates in U.S 7th Fleet, the U.S Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, which routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kobie Binette)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2025
    Date Posted: 09.04.2025 22:42
    Photo ID: 9294387
    VIRIN: 250828-N-JE839-2220
    Resolution: 2357x3535
    Size: 1.67 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    Tripoli
    LHA7
    Navy

