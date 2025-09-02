Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guam National Guard conducts Defense Support to Civil Authorities training [Image 2 of 3]

    Guam National Guard conducts Defense Support to Civil Authorities training

    GUAM

    06.19.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Josen Christian Munoz Pascual 

    Guam National Guard

    Soldiers of the Guam National Guard take a group photo after riot control training, Guam, June 19, 2025. Defense Support to Civil Authorities training is yearly training requirement to keep the Guam National Guard ready.

    This work, Guam National Guard conducts Defense Support to Civil Authorities training [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Josen Christian Munoz Pascual, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DSCA
    National Guard
    Guam
    Riot Control

