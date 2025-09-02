Date Taken: 06.19.2025 Date Posted: 09.04.2025 21:36 Photo ID: 9294325 VIRIN: 250620-Z-XS820-1010 Resolution: 3308x2205 Size: 790.19 KB Location: GU

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Guam National Guard conducts Defense Support to Civil Authorities training [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Josen Christian Munoz Pascual, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.