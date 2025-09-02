U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Salve Respicio, left, secures hand restraints on a role player during riot control training, Guam, June 19, 2025. Defense Support to Civil Authorities training is yearly training requirement to keep the Guam National Guard ready.
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2025 21:36
|Photo ID:
|9294325
|VIRIN:
|250620-Z-XS820-1010
|Resolution:
|3308x2205
|Size:
|790.19 KB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Guam National Guard conducts Defense Support to Civil Authorities training [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Josen Christian Munoz Pascual, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.