The Unicorn Among Us: CWO5 Victor Jensen's Leadership Journey

    CHINA LAKE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2025

    Photo by Michael Smith 

    Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division

    Chief Warrant Officer 5 Victor Jensen Jr., a Ridgecrest, California, native, wears his new rank following his promotion ceremony. Jensen was promoted by Rear Adm. Keith Hash, commander, Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division. (U.S. Navy photo by Michael L. Smith)

