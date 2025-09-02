Chief Warrant Officer 5 Victor Jensen Jr., a Ridgecrest, California, native, wears his new rank following his promotion ceremony. Jensen was promoted by Rear Adm. Keith Hash, commander, Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division. (U.S. Navy photo by Michael L. Smith)
09.02.2025
09.04.2025
|9293992
|240902-N-TC277-9760
|5472x3648
|3.73 MB
CHINA LAKE, CALIFORNIA, US
|1
|0
The Unicorn Among Us: CWO5 Victor Jensen's Leadership Journey
