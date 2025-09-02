Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Unicorn Among Us: CWO5 Victor Jensen's Leadership Journey [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    The Unicorn Among Us: CWO5 Victor Jensen's Leadership Journey

    CHINA LAKE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division

    Chief Warrant Officer 5 Victor Jensen Jr., a Ridgecrest, California, native, is joined by his family as they pin on his new rank during a promotion ceremony. Rear Adm. Keith Hash, commander, Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, presided over the ceremony. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2025
    Date Posted: 09.04.2025 16:43
    Photo ID: 9293981
    VIRIN: 240902-N-N2001-1112
    Resolution: 4089x3160
    Size: 7.02 MB
    Location: CHINA LAKE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Unicorn Among Us: CWO5 Victor Jensen's Leadership Journey [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The Unicorn Among Us: CWO5 Victor Jensen's Leadership Journey
    The Unicorn Among Us: CWO5 Victor Jensen's Leadership Journey
    The Unicorn Among Us: CWO5 Victor Jensen's Leadership Journey
    The Unicorn Among Us: CWO5 Victor Jensen's Leadership Journey

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    The Unicorn Among Us: CWO5 Victor Jensen's Leadership Journey

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAWCWD
    CWO5 Victor Jensen

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download