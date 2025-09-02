NIWC Atlantic Works on CHAOS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

N. Charleston, SC (August 26, 2025) Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic’s Coordinated Hardware Agnostic Operating System (CHAOS) project works with Unmanned Systems (UxSs). The CHAOS team develops software and hardware solutions to augment quadcopter drones and robotic dogs for unmanned swarming capabilities. CHAOS enables the UxSs to autonomously coordinate tasks and complete missions together. The team is currently preparing to support DARPA programming through Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR). (U.S. Navy photo by Joe Bullinger/Released)