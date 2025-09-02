Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NIWC Atlantic Works on CHAOS [Image 6 of 14]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NIWC Atlantic Works on CHAOS

    N. CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2025

    Photo by Joseph Bullinger 

    Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic

    N. Charleston, SC (August 26, 2025) Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic’s Coordinated Hardware Agnostic Operating System (CHAOS) project works with Unmanned Systems (UxSs). The CHAOS team develops software and hardware solutions to augment quadcopter drones and robotic dogs for unmanned swarming capabilities. CHAOS enables the UxSs to autonomously coordinate tasks and complete missions together. The team is currently preparing to support DARPA programming through Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR). (U.S. Navy photo by Joe Bullinger/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2025
    Date Posted: 09.04.2025 15:13
    Photo ID: 9293699
    VIRIN: 250826-N-GB257-1004
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 5.05 MB
    Location: N. CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NIWC Atlantic Works on CHAOS [Image 14 of 14], by Joseph Bullinger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NIWC Atlantic Works on CHAOS
    NIWC Atlantic Works on CHAOS
    NIWC Atlantic Works on CHAOS
    NIWC Atlantic Works on CHAOS
    NIWC Atlantic Works on CHAOS
    NIWC Atlantic Works on CHAOS
    NIWC Atlantic Works on CHAOS
    NIWC Atlantic Works on CHAOS
    NIWC Atlantic Works on CHAOS
    NIWC Atlantic Works on CHAOS
    NIWC Atlantic Works on CHAOS
    NIWC Atlantic Works on CHAOS
    NIWC Atlantic Works on CHAOS
    NIWC Atlantic Works on CHAOS

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download