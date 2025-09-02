Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rhode Island Sound performs for “Salute to Navy 250” at NAVSTA Newport [Image 12 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Rhode Island Sound performs for “Salute to Navy 250” at NAVSTA Newport

    NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Kaercher 

    Navy Band Northeast

    Newport, thank you!
    A huge thanks to everyone who joined us for this year's "Salute to Navy 250" hosted by Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island.
    The day was filled with fun for the whole family, a wide variety of delicious food trucks, and an incredible list of bands capped off by a performance by our very own Rhode Island Sound-leading right into the annual fireworks show.
    You were an amazing crowd, and we can't wait to see you again next year for Salute to Summer!

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2025
    Date Posted: 09.04.2025 13:18
    Photo ID: 9293332
    VIRIN: 250823-N-TE520-9746
    Resolution: 1206x796
    Size: 28.8 KB
    Location: NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rhode Island Sound performs for “Salute to Navy 250” at NAVSTA Newport [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Christopher Kaercher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Rhode Island Sound performs for “Salute to Navy 250” at NAVSTA Newport
    Rhode Island Sound performs for “Salute to Navy 250” at NAVSTA Newport
    Rhode Island Sound performs for “Salute to Navy 250” at NAVSTA Newport
    Rhode Island Sound performs for “Salute to Navy 250” at NAVSTA Newport
    Rhode Island Sound performs for “Salute to Navy 250” at NAVSTA Newport
    Rhode Island Sound performs for “Salute to Navy 250” at NAVSTA Newport
    Rhode Island Sound performs for “Salute to Navy 250” at NAVSTA Newport
    Rhode Island Sound performs for “Salute to Navy 250” at NAVSTA Newport
    Rhode Island Sound performs for “Salute to Navy 250” at NAVSTA Newport
    Rhode Island Sound performs for “Salute to Navy 250” at NAVSTA Newport
    Rhode Island Sound performs for “Salute to Navy 250” at NAVSTA Newport
    Rhode Island Sound performs for “Salute to Navy 250” at NAVSTA Newport

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download