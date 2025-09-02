Rhode Island Sound performs for “Salute to Navy 250” at NAVSTA Newport

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Newport, thank you!

A huge thanks to everyone who joined us for this year's "Salute to Navy 250" hosted by Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island.

The day was filled with fun for the whole family, a wide variety of delicious food trucks, and an incredible list of bands capped off by a performance by our very own Rhode Island Sound-leading right into the annual fireworks show.

You were an amazing crowd, and we can't wait to see you again next year for Salute to Summer!