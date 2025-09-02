Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Able Company Mortars Win Ross Cup, Honoring Fallen Sky Soldier Pfc. Adam Ross [Image 5 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Able Company Mortars Win Ross Cup, Honoring Fallen Sky Soldier Pfc. Adam Ross

    VICENZA, ITALY

    08.20.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Ahkeli Rembert 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    Able Company mortars brought home the Ross Cup after dominating the competition on Caserma Del Din, Italy, Aug. 21, 2025.

    The Ross Cup honors Pfc. Adam Ross, a Sky Soldier killed in action in Afghanistan in 2012 while serving with the Brigade Support Battalion. The event was created to remember his sacrifice and to challenge current Sky Soldiers to demonstrate the grit, toughness and teamwork Ross embodied.

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.

    (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ahkeli Rembert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2025
    Date Posted: 09.04.2025 11:21
    Photo ID: 9292793
    VIRIN: 250821-A-XS753-4750
    Resolution: 1313x1970
    Size: 450.92 KB
    Location: VICENZA, IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Able Company Mortars Win Ross Cup, Honoring Fallen Sky Soldier Pfc. Adam Ross [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Ahkeli Rembert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Able Company Mortars Win Ross Cup, Honoring Fallen Sky Soldier Pfc. Adam Ross
    Able Company Mortars Win Ross Cup, Honoring Fallen Sky Soldier Pfc. Adam Ross
    Able Company Mortars Win Ross Cup, Honoring Fallen Sky Soldier Pfc. Adam Ross
    Able Company Mortars Win Ross Cup, Honoring Fallen Sky Soldier Pfc. Adam Ross
    Able Company Mortars Win Ross Cup, Honoring Fallen Sky Soldier Pfc. Adam Ross
    Able Company Mortars Win Ross Cup, Honoring Fallen Sky Soldier Pfc. Adam Ross

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USAREUR
    StrongerTogether
    173rd Airbirne Brigade
    USAREUR AF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download