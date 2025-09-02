Able Company Mortars Win Ross Cup, Honoring Fallen Sky Soldier Pfc. Adam Ross

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Able Company mortars brought home the Ross Cup after dominating the competition on Caserma Del Din, Italy, Aug. 21, 2025.



The Ross Cup honors Pfc. Adam Ross, a Sky Soldier killed in action in Afghanistan in 2012 while serving with the Brigade Support Battalion. The event was created to remember his sacrifice and to challenge current Sky Soldiers to demonstrate the grit, toughness and teamwork Ross embodied.



The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.



(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ahkeli Rembert)