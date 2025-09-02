Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Super Garuda Shield 25 closing ceremony [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Super Garuda Shield 25 closing ceremony

    BATURAJA, INDONESIA

    09.03.2025

    Photo by Spc. Justin Yarborough 

    8th Army

    Public Affairs Officers from the U.S. Army, Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI), Australian Army, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force pose for a photo after the closing ceremony of Super Garuda Shield 25 at the Baturaja Combat Training Center, Baturaja, Indonesia, Sept. 4, 2025. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise between the Indonesian National Armed Forces and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, and cooperation. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Justin Yarborough)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2025
    Date Posted: 09.04.2025 06:50
    Photo ID: 9292365
    VIRIN: 090425-A-NT242-1053
    Resolution: 6151x4101
    Size: 3.47 MB
    Location: BATURAJA, ID
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Super Garuda Shield 25 closing ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Justin Yarborough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Super Garuda Shield 25 closing ceremony
    Super Garuda Shield 25 closing ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ClosingCeremony
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    SuperGarudaShield
    PeaceThroughStrength
    SuperGarudaShield25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download