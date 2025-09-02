Super Garuda Shield 25 closing ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Public Affairs Officers from the U.S. Army, Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI), Australian Army, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force pose for a photo after the closing ceremony of Super Garuda Shield 25 at the Baturaja Combat Training Center, Baturaja, Indonesia, Sept. 4, 2025. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise between the Indonesian National Armed Forces and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, and cooperation. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Justin Yarborough)