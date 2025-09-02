Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Super Garuda Shield 25 closing ceremony

    Super Garuda Shield 25 closing ceremony

    BATURAJA, INDONESIA

    09.03.2025

    Photo by Spc. Justin Yarborough 

    8th Army

    Leaders from the U.S. Army, Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI), Australian Army, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, Canadian Army, and Singapore Armed Forces pose for a photo following the closing ceremony of Super Garuda Shield 25 at the Baturaja Combat Training Center, Baturaja, Indonesia, Sept. 4, 2025. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise between the Indonesian National Armed Forces and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, and cooperation. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Justin Yarborough)

    Date Taken: 09.03.2025
    Date Posted: 09.04.2025
    Photo ID: 9292364
    VIRIN: 090425-A-NT242-1036
    Resolution: 6071x4047
    Size: 4.95 MB
    Location: BATURAJA, ID
    This work, Super Garuda Shield 25 closing ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Justin Yarborough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Super Garuda Shield 25 closing ceremony
    Super Garuda Shield 25 closing ceremony

    ClosingCeremony
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    SuperGarudaShield
    PeaceThroughStrength
    SuperGarudaShield25

