Super Garuda Shield 25 closing ceremony

Leaders from the U.S. Army, Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI), Australian Army, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, Canadian Army, and Singapore Armed Forces pose for a photo following the closing ceremony of Super Garuda Shield 25 at the Baturaja Combat Training Center, Baturaja, Indonesia, Sept. 4, 2025. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise between the Indonesian National Armed Forces and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, and cooperation. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Justin Yarborough)