NCTF-RH Hosts Congressional Staff

Rear Adm. Marc Williams, deputy commander, Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH), speaks with Adam Yost, national security advisor to Hawaii State Sen. Mazie Hirono, for a congressional staff update on Red Hill in Honolulu, Aug. 26, 2025. NCTF-RH was established by the Department of the Navy as a commitment to the community and the environment and is charged with the safe decommissioning of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility. The task force continues to engage with the people of Hawaii, regulatory agencies, and other stakeholders as it safely and deliberately decommissions the facility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Krystal Diaz)