    NCTF-RH Hosts Congressional Staff [Image 1 of 3]

    NCTF-RH Hosts Congressional Staff

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Krystal Diaz 

    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill

    Rear Adm. Marc Williams, deputy commander, Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH), speaks with Adam Yost, national security advisor to Hawaii State Sen. Mazie Hirono, for a congressional staff update on Red Hill in Honolulu, Aug. 26, 2025. NCTF-RH was established by the Department of the Navy as a commitment to the community and the environment and is charged with the safe decommissioning of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility. The task force continues to engage with the people of Hawaii, regulatory agencies, and other stakeholders as it safely and deliberately decommissions the facility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Krystal Diaz)

    TAGS

    water quality
    Red Hill
    RHBFSF
    Hawaii
    fuel
    environment

