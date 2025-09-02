Soldiers and Families Participate in Marriage Retreat

U.S. Soldiers and their families from 181st Infantry Brigade (Multifunctional Training Brigade), First Army Division West, participate in a marriage retreat hosted by the brigade chaplain at Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, August 24, 2024. The retreat is designed for promoting resiliency and building strong and ready teams through training focused on principles that make marriage work and provide a sustaining layer against life adversity, conflict, and stressors unique to military families. (U.S. Army photos by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham)
