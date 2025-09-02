Boss Lift event gives employers a firsthand look at the Maryland National Guard

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Civilian employers of the Maryland National Guard meet with Airmen and Soldiers to learn about the missions and technology of the various support units of the Maryland National Guard during the 2025 Boss Lift event at Warfield Air National Guard Base at Martin State Airport, Maryland, August 22, 2025. Employers got a firsthand look at the duties and skills of their employees who serve in the Maryland National Guard during the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Boss Lift event. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Hoover)