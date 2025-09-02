Boss Lift event gives employers a firsthand look at the Maryland National Guard

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maryland Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller makes closing remarks with Maryland National Guard leadership and civilian employers during the 2025 Boss Lift event at Warfield Air National Guard Base at Martin State Airport, Maryland, August 22, 2025. Employers got a firsthand look at the duties and skills of their employees who serve in the Maryland National Guard during the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Boss Lift event. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Hoover)