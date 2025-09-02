Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DoD supports DHS for illegal alien removal flight [Image 2 of 3]

    DoD supports DHS for illegal alien removal flight

    NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    09.03.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Rubenak 

    Joint Task Force Southern Guard

    U.S. Marines assigned to Joint Task Force Southern Guard observe an illegal alien removal flight at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Sept. 3, 2025. The Department of Defense is providing support to the Department of Homeland Security led illegal alien holding operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Rubenak)

    Date Taken: 09.03.2025
    Date Posted: 09.03.2025 11:28
    Photo ID: 9290291
    VIRIN: 250903-F-VM792-1020
    Resolution: 5530x3950
    Size: 1.79 MB
    Location: NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
