DoD supports DHS for illegal alien removal flight

A U.S. Marine assigned to Joint Task Force Southern Guard stands ready on the flight line during an illegal alien removal flight at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Sept. 3, 2025. The Department of Defense is providing support to the Department of Homeland Security led illegal alien holding operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Rubenak)