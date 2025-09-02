Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Saber Junction 25 - Convoy from GTA to HTA [Image 9 of 13]

    ENGELSBERG, BAYERN, GERMANY

    09.03.2025

    Photo by Markus Rauchenberger  

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment maneuver vehicles near Engelsberg, Germany, during a convoy from the Grafenwoehr Training Area to the Hohenfels Training Area during Saber Junction 25, Sep. 3, 2025. During Saber Junction, 2nd Cavalry Regiment incorporates structural and doctrinal changes aligned with the U.S. Army’s Transformation in Contact (TiC) initiative to become more mobile, lethal and able to rapidly respond to crisis. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

    Date Taken: 09.03.2025
    Date Posted: 09.03.2025 10:01
    Photo ID: 9290119
    VIRIN: 250903-A-BS310-1241
    Resolution: 6882x4588
    Size: 17.97 MB
    Location: ENGELSBERG, BAYERN, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Saber Junction 25 - Convoy from GTA to HTA [Image 13 of 13], by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TiC
    USArmy
    SaberJunction
    StrongerTogether
    AlwaysReady
    SwordOfFreedom

