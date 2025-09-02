Saber Junction 25 - Convoy from GTA to HTA

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment maneuver vehicles though Kastl, Germany, during a convoy from the Grafenwoehr Training Area to the Hohenfels Training Area during Saber Junction 25, Sep. 3, 2025. During Saber Junction, 2nd Cavalry Regiment incorporates structural and doctrinal changes aligned with the U.S. Army’s Transformation in Contact (TiC) initiative to become more mobile, lethal and able to rapidly respond to crisis. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2025 10:01
|Location:
|KASTL, BAYERN, DE
