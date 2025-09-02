Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Manchester Road temporary closure marks final push to complete upgrades on Fort Bragg training roads [Image 4 of 6]

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2025

    Photo by Brian Bird 

    Fort Bragg Garrison Public Affairs Office

    Manchester Road, a key route for many Moore County travelers, will be closed starting Sep. 8, 2025, between Morrison Bridge Road and Lamont Road. This is part of a larger road improvement project designed to make traffic safer and smoother for everyone commuting to Fort Bragg.

