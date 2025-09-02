Manchester Road temporary closure marks final push to complete upgrades on Fort Bragg training roads

Photo By Brian Bird | Manchester Road, a key route for many Moore County travelers, will be closed starting...... read more read more Photo By Brian Bird | Manchester Road, a key route for many Moore County travelers, will be closed starting Sep. 8, 2025, between Morrison Bridge Road and Lamont Road. This is part of a larger road improvement project designed to make traffic safer and smoother for everyone commuting to Fort Bragg. see less | View Image Page

FORT BRAGG, N.C. – Fort Bragg’s partnership with the North Carolina Department of Transportation is about to pay off, big time. Fort Bragg is closing the entire length of Manchester Road, from Morganton Road to Lamont Road starting about September 8th to complete the final repaving. This is expected to last about 45 days. After completion of the repaving, which includes a process called full depth reclamation (FDR) that rehabilitates the entire roadbed, travelers will be greeted with a widened, smoother and safer road, expected to last 50 years or more.



Fort Bragg and NCDOT have combined the final 2 phases of the project to save time and lessen the impact on commuters.



Stephen Arrington, Moore County Resident Engineer’s Office, explained that starting Phase 3 while Phase 2 is still underway is helpful.



“If we waited, Manchester Road would be shut down for 90 days instead of 45," said Arrington. "This way, we cut the closure time in half.”



The road closure will impact Moore County commuters similarly to when an earlier closure was enacted at the start of the project. That was done to replace culverts along the route in preparation for the FDR and repaving.



Moore County travelers will need to seek alternate routes during the closure, suggested routes include:



Southern route: King Road or NC-211 to Plank Road.



Northern route: NC-690 to NC-87 in Spring Lake or US-1 to NC-24/27 to NC-87.



Fort Bragg and the NCDOT entered this partnership nearly two years ago, called an Intergovernmental Service Agreement (IGSA), to upgrade the roads on Fort Bragg. The benefit of the IGSA is that Fort Bragg partners with NCDOT for road construction and maintenance rather than competing with them for limited resources and contractors. NCDOT has economy of scale and the ability to manage a project from an idea, through design to construction. Using the NCDOT, Fort Bragg has seen about 40-60% cost savings. That means Fort Bragg gets almost double the work done, bringing Fort Bragg’s roads up to standard faster.