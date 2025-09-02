Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Assault Rappel Tower [Image 12 of 13]

    Air Assault Rappel Tower

    KUWAIT

    02.18.2025

    Photo by Capt. Andrew Lightsey IV 

    101st Combat Aviation Brigade

    Air Assault candidates' rappel from training towers at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, Feb. 18, 2025. This phase marks a critical milestone in the U.S. Army Air Assault School, preparing Soldiers to safely and efficiently descend from rotary-wing aircraft during future operations. Upon successful completion of tower rappelling, candidates will progress to live helicopter rappels. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Andrew Lightsey IV)

    Date Taken: 02.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.03.2025 08:26
    Photo ID: 9289873
    VIRIN: 250218-A-LY473-6228
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 11.87 MB
    Location: KW
