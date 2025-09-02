Air Assault Rappel Tower

Air Assault candidates' rappel from training towers at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, Feb. 18, 2025. This phase marks a critical milestone in the U.S. Army Air Assault School, preparing Soldiers to safely and efficiently descend from rotary-wing aircraft during future operations. Upon successful completion of tower rappelling, candidates will progress to live helicopter rappels. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Andrew Lightsey IV)
