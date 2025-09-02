Marauder of the Week: SSgt Tommy Saville

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tommy Saville, second-to-left, 386th Expeditionary Medical Squadron aerospace medical technician, is applauded by Col. Douglas Stouffer, left, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, and medics from the 386th EMDS for his recognition as Marauder of the Week within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 26, 2025. Saville was recognized for his efforts in bolstering medical readiness and strengthening Coalition interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)