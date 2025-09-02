Marauder of the Week: SSgt Tommy Saville

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Douglas Stouffer, left, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, coins Staff Sgt. Tommy Saville, 386th Expeditionary Medical Squadron aerospace medical technician, as Marauder of the Week within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 26, 2025. Saville spearheaded a wide range of training efforts, organizing joint exercises and strengthening cooperation and operational capabilities with Coalition partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)