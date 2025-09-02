Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marauder of the Week: SSgt Tommy Saville [Image 3 of 4]

    Marauder of the Week: SSgt Tommy Saville

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.26.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Col. Douglas Stouffer, left, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, coins Staff Sgt. Tommy Saville, 386th Expeditionary Medical Squadron aerospace medical technician, as Marauder of the Week within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 26, 2025. Saville spearheaded a wide range of training efforts, organizing joint exercises and strengthening cooperation and operational capabilities with Coalition partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2025
    Date Posted: 09.03.2025 04:48
    Photo ID: 9289786
    VIRIN: 250826-F-NI494-1069
    Resolution: 4710x3134
    Size: 9.04 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, Marauder of the Week: SSgt Tommy Saville [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt James Fritz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    386 AEW
    USAFCENT
    US Central Command (USCENTCOM)
    marauder of the week

