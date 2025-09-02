U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 2d Cavalry Regiment drive a Stryker through Konigstein, Germany during a convoy from the Grafenwohr Training Area to the Hohenfels Training Area during Saber Junction 25, Sep. 3, 2025. During Saber Junction, 2nd Cavalry Regiment incorporates structural and doctrinal changes aligned with the U.S. Army’s Transformation in Contact (TiC) initiative to become more mobile, lethal and able to rapidly respond to crisis. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Collin Mackall)
This work, Saber Junction 25 - Convoy from GTA to HTA [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Collin Mackall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.