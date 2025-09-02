Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Saber Junction 25 - Convoy from GTA to HTA [Image 2 of 5]

    Saber Junction 25 - Convoy from GTA to HTA

    KONIGSTEIN, BAYERN, GERMANY

    09.03.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Collin Mackall 

    7th Army Training Command

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 2d Cavalry Regiment drive a Stryker through Konigstein, Germany during a convoy from the Grafenwohr Training Area to the Hohenfels Training Area during Saber Junction 25, Sep. 3, 2025. During Saber Junction, 2nd Cavalry Regiment incorporates structural and doctrinal changes aligned with the U.S. Army’s Transformation in Contact (TiC) initiative to become more mobile, lethal and able to rapidly respond to crisis. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Collin Mackall)

    Date Taken: 09.03.2025
    Date Posted: 09.03.2025 04:35
    Photo ID: 9289770
    VIRIN: 250903-A-XV403-1011
    Resolution: 6493x4333
    Size: 6.21 MB
    Location: KONIGSTEIN, BAYERN, DE
    EUCOM
    TiC
    2CR
    SaberJunction
    StrongerTogether
    TrainToWin

