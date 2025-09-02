Lt. Cambe Promotion Ceremony Aboard USS Tripoli

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cmdr. James Cameron, the chief engineering officer aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), right, pins Lt. Brando Cambe, the ship’s main propulsion assistant officer, to the rank of Lt. Cmdr. during his promotion ceremony, Sep. 2, 2025. USS Tripoli (LHA7) is forward deployed to Sasebo, Japan, and operates in U.S 7th Fleet, the U.S Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, which routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Paul LeClair)