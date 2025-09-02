Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Cambe Promotion Ceremony Aboard USS Tripoli [Image 3 of 4]

    Lt. Cambe Promotion Ceremony Aboard USS Tripoli

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    09.02.2025

    Photo by Seaman Paul LeClair 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    Capt. Eddie Park, the commanding officer aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), right, shakes hands with Lt. Brando Cambe, the ship’s main propulsion assistant officer, during his promotion ceremony, Sep. 2, 2025. USS Tripoli (LHA7) is forward deployed to Sasebo, Japan, and operates in U.S 7th Fleet, the U.S Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, which routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Paul LeClair)

    Date Taken: 09.02.2025
    Date Posted: 09.03.2025 01:20
    Photo ID: 9289636
    VIRIN: 250902-N-KX492-1010
    Resolution: 1037x1555
    Size: 721.02 KB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Cambe Promotion Ceremony Aboard USS Tripoli [Image 4 of 4], by SN Paul LeClair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AMPHIB
    USN
    USS Tripoli
    LHA7
    Navy

