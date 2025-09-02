Lt. Cambe Promotion Ceremony Aboard USS Tripoli

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Eddie Park, the commanding officer aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), right, shakes hands with Lt. Brando Cambe, the ship’s main propulsion assistant officer, during his promotion ceremony, Sep. 2, 2025. USS Tripoli (LHA7) is forward deployed to Sasebo, Japan, and operates in U.S 7th Fleet, the U.S Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, which routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Paul LeClair)