Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fleet Master Chief Don Davis speaks at the CPO Legacy Academy graduation ceremony [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fleet Master Chief Don Davis speaks at the CPO Legacy Academy graduation ceremony

    PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2025

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Sean Weir 

    Office of the U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief

    U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief Don Davis speaks at the graduation ceremony for the Chief Petty Officer (CPO) Legacy Academy aboard the Battleship Missouri Memorial in Pearl Harbor HI, August 29, 2025. The CPO Legacy Academy is a six-day course in which the Chief Petty Officers and CPO selectees live aboard the USS Battleship Missouri Memorial and participate in preservation activities, leadership training, and learn lessons about the history and heritage of the U.S. Navy and CPO community. The CPO Legacy Academy has taken place aboard the Battleship Missouri Memorial since 2007. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Sean Weir)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2025
    Date Posted: 09.03.2025 01:01
    Photo ID: 9289617
    VIRIN: 250829-N-HU588-1027
    Resolution: 1500x2100
    Size: 755.32 KB
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fleet Master Chief Don Davis speaks at the CPO Legacy Academy graduation ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by CPO Sean Weir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fleet Master Chief Don Davis speaks at the CPO Legacy Academy graduation ceremony
    Fleet Master Chief Don Davis speaks at the CPO Legacy Academy graduation ceremony
    Fleet Master Chief Don Davis speaks at the CPO Legacy Academy graduation ceremony
    Fleet Master Chief Don Davis speaks at the CPO Legacy Academy graduation
    Fleet Master Chief Don Davis speaks at the CPO Legacy Academy graduation ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download