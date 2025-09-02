Fleet Master Chief Don Davis speaks at the CPO Legacy Academy graduation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief Don Davis speaks at the graduation ceremony for the Chief Petty Officer (CPO) Legacy Academy aboard the Battleship Missouri Memorial in Pearl Harbor HI, August 29, 2025. The CPO Legacy Academy is a six-day course in which the Chief Petty Officers and CPO selectees live aboard the USS Battleship Missouri Memorial and participate in preservation activities, leadership training, and learn lessons about the history and heritage of the U.S. Navy and CPO community. The CPO Legacy Academy has taken place aboard the Battleship Missouri Memorial since 2007. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Sean Weir)