Kearsarge Prepares To Go Underway

250902-N-SX502-1036 NORFOLK, Va. (Sept. 2, 2025), Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Connor Hrubik and Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Keanu Valdez, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), stand watch on the starboard machine gun mount in preparation for going underway, Sept. 2, 2025. Kearsarge is currently underway conducting contractor sea trials following the conclusion of a restricted maintenance availability period and the completion of Light off Assessment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jack Stann)