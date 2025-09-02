Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kearsarge Prepares To Go Underway [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Kearsarge Prepares To Go Underway

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    250902-N-SX502-1036 NORFOLK, Va. (Sept. 2, 2025), Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Connor Hrubik and Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Keanu Valdez, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), stand watch on the starboard machine gun mount in preparation for going underway, Sept. 2, 2025. Kearsarge is currently underway conducting contractor sea trials following the conclusion of a restricted maintenance availability period and the completion of Light off Assessment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jack Stann)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2025
    Date Posted: 09.02.2025 20:58
    Photo ID: 9289427
    VIRIN: 250902-N-SX503-1036
    Resolution: 5633x3755
    Size: 885.21 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kearsarge Prepares To Go Underway [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Kearsarge Goes Underway
    USS Kearsarge Goes Underway
    USS Kearsarge Goes Underway
    Kearsarge Prepares To Go Underway
    Kearsarge Prepares To Go Underway

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sea Trials
    USS KEARSARGE LHD 3
    NORFOLK
    NAVAL STATION NORFOLK

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download