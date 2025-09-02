Kearsarge Prepares To Go Underway

250902-N-SX502-1031 NORFOLK, Va. (Sept. 2, 2025), Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Edra Comegys and Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Sarafina Escamilla, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), fold the American flag, Sept. 2, 2025. Kearsarge is currently underway conducting contractor sea trials following the conclusion of a restricted maintenance availability period and the completion of Light off Assessment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jack Stann)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2025 20:58
|Photo ID:
|9289426
|VIRIN:
|250902-N-SX503-1031
|Resolution:
|4767x3178
|Size:
|749.99 KB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
