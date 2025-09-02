Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kearsarge Prepares To Go Underway [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Kearsarge Prepares To Go Underway

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    250902-N-SX502-1031 NORFOLK, Va. (Sept. 2, 2025), Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Edra Comegys and Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Sarafina Escamilla, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), fold the American flag, Sept. 2, 2025. Kearsarge is currently underway conducting contractor sea trials following the conclusion of a restricted maintenance availability period and the completion of Light off Assessment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jack Stann)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2025
    Date Posted: 09.02.2025 20:58
    Photo ID: 9289426
    VIRIN: 250902-N-SX503-1031
    Resolution: 4767x3178
    Size: 749.99 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kearsarge Prepares To Go Underway [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Kearsarge Goes Underway
    USS Kearsarge Goes Underway
    USS Kearsarge Goes Underway
    Kearsarge Prepares To Go Underway
    Kearsarge Prepares To Go Underway

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Underway
    USS KEARSARGE LHD 3
    NORFOLK
    NAVAL STATION NORFOLK

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download