A U.S. Marine with Headquarters & Service Company, Battalion Landing Team 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, tests a 3D printed PVS-31 mount in a simulated field scenario at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 28, 2025. Marines used a 3D printer to create an attachment that would turn a PVS-14 mount into a PVS-31 mount. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Raul Sotovilla)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2025 19:57
|Photo ID:
|9289386
|VIRIN:
|250828-M-EC903-1280
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.32 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 31st MEU | Marines innovate night vision attachments [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.