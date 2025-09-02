Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st MEU | Marines innovate night vision attachments [Image 5 of 10]

    31st MEU | Marines innovate night vision attachments

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.28.2025

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    A U.S. Marine with Headquarters & Service Company, Battalion Landing Team 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, tests a 3D printed PVS-31 mount in a simulated field scenario at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 28, 2025. Marines used a 3D printer to create an attachment that would turn a PVS-14 mount into a PVS-31 mount. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Raul Sotovilla)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2025
    Date Posted: 09.02.2025 19:57
    Photo ID: 9289386
    VIRIN: 250828-M-EC903-1280
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.32 MB
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    Deterrence
    Lethality
    INDOPACIFIC
    3d Printing
    PVS-14
    PVS-31

