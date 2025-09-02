31st MEU | Marines innovate night vision attachments

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Lurii Kalinin, a machinist with Regional Maintenance Operations Company North, 3d Maintenance Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force, tests a 3D printed PVS-31 mount at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 28, 2025. Marines used a 3D printer to create an attachment that would turn a PVS-14 mount into a PVS-31 mount. Kalinin is a native of Florida. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Raul Sotovilla)